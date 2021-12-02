IAF AFCAT 2022: Apply for 317 posts at afcat.cdac.in – Check eligibility, application fee and how to apply

IAF AFCAT 2022: IAF Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 registration notification has been released by the Indian Air force. The application process for IAF AFCAT 2022 will begin on December 1, 2021. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website: afcat.cdac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 317 posts in the organisation.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty branches is between 20 to 26 years. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the Detailed Notification.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for AFCAT is Rs 250. The application fee is waived for candidates who register for NCC Special entry.

The IAF AFCAT 2022 entry CBT mode exam will be held at various locations across the country.

All courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal will begin training in the first week of January 2023.

IAF AFCAT 2022 Notification: afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to register

- Go to the IAF AFCAT website, afcat.cdac.in.

- On the home page, click on IAF AFCAT 2021 login link.

- Enter the login details.

- Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

- Once done, click on submit.

- Your application has been submitted.

- Keep a hard copy for further need.