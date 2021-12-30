IAF AFCAT 2021 final merit list released at afcat.cdac.in - Get DIRECT LINK here

Indian Air Force has released the IAF AFCAT final merit list 2021. The final merit list is available on the official website, i.e., afcat.cdac.in.

As per the official notice, to meet vacancies in various branches, allotment has been made taking into consideration Eligibility, Order of Merit, Medical Fitness and choices given by the candidates.

The selection is based on Medical Fitness as given by the competent Armed Forces Medical Authorities and on Submission of Requisite Documents as proof of having achieved the minimum educational qualifications for the course, besides other qualifications.

Date and Time of Reporting at AFA is given in Call Letters. Candidates who are in possession of ‘signed Joining Instructions’ are to report at Reception Cell located on Platform No.10 of Secunderabad Railway Station / Airport between 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM between 15-16 Jan 22 and should be in possession of negative RT PCR report for test conducted within 72 hours prior to reporting. Late Reporting by candidates will NOT (R) NOT be accepted under any circumstances.

IAF AFCAT final merit list 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

- On the home page, click on the AFCAT Merit list link.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

- Take a printout for further use.