IAF AFCAT 2021: Application process for vacant posts to begin on THIS date, check direct link here

Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification recently for Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT-2 Recruitment 2021. The recruitment process is for the course which will begin in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The application process to begin on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website afcat.cdac.in.

Indian Air force is also inviting applications for grant of PC/SSC for NCC special entry scheme (for flying Branch) and for Meteorology entry. This IAF recruitment 2021 process will fill up 334 posts

Selection Process: The selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the AFCAT written examination, the officer’s intelligence rating test and picture perception and discussion test, psychological test group tests, and interview.

Allowances: Allowances are applicable based on the nature of the duty of posting and it includes Flying, Technical, Field Area Special Compensatory (Hill area), special Force, Siachen, island Special Duty, Test Pilot, and Flight Test Engineer, Area and Remote Locality Allowance.

Training: the training will commence in the first week of July 2022 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Bank is mandatory at the time of joining Air Force Academy. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for registration.

