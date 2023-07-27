IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

AFCAT 02/2023 Admit Card: Once released, candidates can download the AFCAT 02/2023 hall tickets from afcat.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: The Indian Air Force has announced the exam dates for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023). Admit cards to be released on August 10. The AFCAT 02/2023 exam will be conducted on August 25, 26, and 27 in two shifts. Once released, candidates can download the AFCAT 02/2023 hall tickets from afcat.cdac.in. Through the AFCAT exam, the IAF recruits candidates for technical and non-technical flying and ground duty positions. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 276 vacancies within the Indian Air Force.

The exam will have two parts – the AFCAT test paper and the Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT). A total of 100 questions are included in the AFCAT test paper, covering General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Military Aptitude, and Reasoning. Candidates applying for the Ground Duty (Technical) branch must appear for the EKT, which includes 50 questions from the Mechanical, Computer Science, and Electrical and Electronics subjects. The EKT carries 150 marks while AFCAT carries 300.

AFCAT 02/2023 Admit Card: How To Download