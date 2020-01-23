Hurry up! Last day to apply for 1817 DRDO MTS posts, check drdo.gov.in to know more

In the month of December, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invited application for 1817 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts at drdo.gov.in.

Today (January 23, 2020) is the last date to apply for the same. Interested candidates can apply online on www.drdo.gov.in.

A total of 1817 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Out of the total vacancies, DRDO will fill 163 vacancies for SC, 114 for ST, 188 for EWS, 849 vacancies released for General category while 503 for OBC, 50 for MSP, 135 for ESM and 19 vacancies are reserved for PWD category.

Fresher candidates can also apply for this post on/before January 23, 2020.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having class 10th along with ITI degree can apply for the post of Multi Tasking Staff.

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age to be able to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary from Rs- 18,000 to Rs 56, 900 per month

Selection Process:

Tier I – Screening (Computer Based Test)

Tier II – Final Selection (Computer Based Test)

DRDO Online Application Fee:

General/ OBC – Rs. 100/-

SC/ ST/ PH – No Fee

Female (All Categories) – No Fee