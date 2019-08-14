Hurry up! HSSC announces vacancies for 3206 posts, last date to apply 20th August

The age limit to apply these jobs are 17 to 42 years.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the vacancy for more than 3000 posts. HSSC is accepting applications for 3206 of engineers, computer operator, librarian and skill Development and Industrial Training Department. Interested candidates can apply at hssc.gov.in.

The application process has started from August 5th and will end on 20th August. You can apply to pay the application fee till August 24th. The age limit to apply these jobs are 17 to 42 years.

Here's the number of vacancy for each post...

Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts

Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts

Computer Instructor – 59 Posts

Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts

Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts

Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post

Librarian – 45 Posts

Turner Instructor – 93 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts

Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts

Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts

Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts

Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts

Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts

Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts

Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts

Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts

Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts

Storekeeper – 112 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor – 18 Posts