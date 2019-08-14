Hurry up! HSSC announces vacancies for 3206 posts, last date to apply 20th August

Education
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the vacancy for more than 3000 posts. HSSC is accepting applications for 3206 of engineers, computer operator, librarian and skill Development and Industrial Training Department. Interested candidates can apply at hssc.gov.in.
The application process has started from August 5th and will end on 20th August. You can apply to pay the application fee till August 24th. The age limit to apply these jobs are 17 to 42 years.
Here's the number of vacancy for each post...
Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts
Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts
Computer Instructor – 59 Posts
Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts
Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts
Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post
Librarian – 45 Posts
Turner Instructor – 93 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts
Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts
Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts
Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts
Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts
Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post
Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts
Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts
Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts
Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts
Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts
Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts
Storekeeper – 112 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor – 18 Posts