HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 7471 Group C posts from today at hssc.gov.in, check eligibility

File photo

Haryana Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Group C posts online through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7471 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks in specific subjects (refer notification). Certificate should have qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.

Age: 18‐42 years.

Pay Scale: Rs.9300‐34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4600/‐

Date of publication: February 21, 2023

Opening date for submission of online applications: February 23, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: March15, 2023

Closing date for deposit of fee: March 20, 2023

How to apply: Apply online well in advance without waiting for last date of submission of online application form. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After closing date of registration, no change/correction/modification will be allowed under any circumstances.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 Notification