HSSC Result 2021: Haryana Police SI result declared on hssc.gov.in – Direct link

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result for Sub Inspector (SI) Male recruitment exam. The result is now available on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The result has been declared for 400 posts of Sub Inspector in Haryana Police. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website hssc.gov.in.

The result has been made on the basis of the written examination, socio-economic criteria, and additional qualification marks. The result has been shown category wise and merit wise and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been shown in the bracket.

HSSC SI Male Result 2021 Date

HSSC SI Result 2021 released: October 31, 2021

HSSC SI Male Result 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

- Click on the "Final Result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Male)-Cat.No.01" link

- Following this, a new PDF would open up. The PDF would consist of the roll number of candidates who have been selected for the post.

- Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

HSSC SI Male Result 2021 Direct link: hssc.gov.in

The written exam for HSSC SI Male was conducted on September 29, 2021. On October 13, 2021, the re-exam for 3 centres was conducted. HSSC PMT and Scrutiny for SI Male was conducted on October 25 and 26, 2021.