HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment 2022 released at hscap.kerala.gov.in for Kerala Plus One, check direct link

File Photo

The Directorate of General Education, DGE Kerala has revealed the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results for the candidates that had registered for the same. The HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 has been released for Kerala Plus One admissions for this academic year.

Students will be able to able to download their HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results via the official website - www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. The link too has been made active on the official website. According to the DGE Kerala schedule, the results were earlier supposed to be out on July 29, 2022, at 2 pm.

To check Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment, students will have to log in to their HSCAP Kerala accounts by using their username and password.

HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment 2022 Results: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP by DGE Kerala - www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Trial Allotment Results' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open once you enter your username and password.

Step 4: Your Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 Results would now be followed by the Kerala Plus One Final Allotment. The latter would be released on August 3, 2022, for everyone. The final allotment will decide the Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022.