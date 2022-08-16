Search icon
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2022 declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in, check direct link

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admissions also started today and candidates can apply for the same till tomorrow - August 17, 2022, at 5 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

File Photo

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has announced the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment Result 2022 today. Candidates will now be able to check their results at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in. 

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admissions also started today and candidates can apply for the same till tomorrow - August 17, 2022, at 5 pm. To view the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result, candidates will have to visit the website and log in to their account on the portal.

DHSE Kerala released the HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 on August 5, 2022. All the candidates who were allotted colleges in the first allotment result had to fill in the form completely and submit it by August 10, 2022. 

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your login credentials and enter the password, registration number, etc. 

Step 3: Click on submit and the second allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use. 

After checking their respective HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2022, candidates can start filling out the application forms. For the unversed, HSCAP is a single window system to help secure the candidates' admission to higher secondary classes. The HSCAP final allotment list will be released on the official website soon as well. 

