HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 to release tomorrow for Kerala Plus One at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Higher Secondary Common Admission Process, HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 is all set to release tomorrow - August 5, 2022. The results will be announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala at 9 am at the official website - www.hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The result was earlier expected today, however, it got delayed and now it will release tomorrow. According to the official notice, the HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 will release at 9 am tomorrow and the admission process will also begin on the same day. DHSE Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 are conducted through the online common admission portal.

HSCAP First Allotment Notice

Eligible candidates would be able to fill out the form and complete the process under the First allotment from 10 am onwards tomorrow. The window, in several institutions, to complete the admission process will close at 5 pm on August 10, 2022.

Candidates must download the letter from the official website and submit the documents at the schools for confirming their admission. The final allotment list would be released on August 20, 2022, and the classes for Plus One would begin on August 22, 2022.

Kerala Plus One admissions were delayed this year due to the delayed CBSE Class 10 Results 2022. For the unversed, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released its Class 10 result on July 22, 2022. The trail allotment list has already been released on the official website.