HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 DECLARED for Kerala Plus One at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment list is now available on the official website of HSCAP, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

The Higher Secondary Common Admission Process, HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 has been released today - August 5, 2022. The result was announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala at 9 am on the official website. Candidates can check the result available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. 

DHSE Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 were conducted through the online common admission portal. 

HSCAP First Allotment Notice 

Eligible candidates would be able to fill out the form and complete the process under the First allotment from 10 am onwards tomorrow. The window, in several institutions, to complete the admission process will close at 5 pm on August 10, 2022. 

Candidates must download the letter from the official website and submit the documents at the schools for confirming their admission. The final allotment list would be released on August 20, 2022, and the classes for Plus One would begin on August 22, 2022.

Kerala Plus One admissions were delayed this year due to the delayed CBSE Class 10 Results 2022. For the unversed, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released its Class 10 result on July 22, 2022. The trail allotment list has already been released on the official website.

