HRD minister announces CBSE 10th & 12th board datesheet

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal took Twitter to announced the date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th & 12 examinations on Monday.

The examination will start on 1st July 2020 and will end on 15th July 2020. Apart from the datesheet, the board has shared the guidelines for students will appear in the examination.

Here's the datesheet for CBSE class 10th for studying in North East District, New Delhi

"Dear students of class 12th of #CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams", shared the datesheet with the caption.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 8 examination days were postponed by the board. Moreover, in North East Delhi, the board was not able to conduct examinations in certain schools for four examination days, and for a certain group of students for six examination days due to the riots that took place in late February.

The government on May 9 gave a green signal to the proposal of starting evaluation of answer sheets of class 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams.

As per reports, around 1.5 crore answer sheets of class 10 and 12 exams that have been already conducted in 173 subjects will be delivered at homes of teachers.

On May 8, the minister had announced that the CBSE will conduct the pending class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to 15.

While class 12 exams will be held for the whole country while class 10 exams will be held for Northeast Delhi, the minister said.