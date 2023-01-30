HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE HP TET November results declared at hpbose.org, get direct link here

File photo

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) releases the November Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result. Candidates can download their scorecards from hpbose.org. To access the HPTET result, candidates have to enter the examination roll number and application number as login credentials.

HPBOSE published the HPTET answer key on January 4 and invited objections from candidates till January 9.

HPTET 2022 exam was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 and 25, 2022.

HPTET November result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, hpbose.org.

Click on the HP TET November 2022 window.

The login window will appear. Enter the roll number, application number.

Search for your result.

Download the scorecard and save it for future use.

HPTET November result 2022: Direct link

