HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 554 posts at hpsssb.hp.gov.in – Check eligibility and application fee

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released a recruitment notification for Junior Office Assistant and various other posts. The application process will begin on December 6, 2021. The last date to apply is January 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of HPSSC on hpsssb.hp.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 554 posts in the organisation. No offline Application Form will be accepted by the Commission. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II: 10 Posts
Investigator: 3 Posts
Steno-Typist: 66 Posts
Laboratory Technician: 1 Post
Field Investigator: 1 Post
Junior Scale Stenographer: 1 Post
Junior Office Assistant (Accounts): 78 Posts
Staff Nurse: 85 Posts
Radiographer: 4 Posts
Laboratory Assistant: 16 Posts
Operation Theatre Assistant: 18 Posts
Sanitary Inspector: 6 Posts
Junior Technician (Weaving Master/Instructor): 3 Posts
Junior Office Assistant (IT): 200 Posts
Assistant Mining Inspector: 2 Posts
Junior Draughtsman (Electrical): 3 Posts
Pharmacist (Allopathy): 3 Posts
Medical Laboratory Technician Grade-II: 2 Posts
Operation Theatre Assistant: 2 Posts
Laboratory Assistant: 6 Posts
Radiographer: 3 Posts
Statistical Assistant: 6 Posts
Junior Technician (Electrical): 12 Posts
Accountant: 4 Posts
Librarian: 1 Post
Accountant: 1 Post
Junior Accountant: 2 Posts
Mining Inspector: 4 Posts
Pharmacist (Allopathy): 7 Posts
Boiler Operator: 3 Posts
Medical Social Worker: 1 Post
HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualification is available on the official notification at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.
HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees
General category candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 360, the fee for general IRDP, Physically handicapped candidates, SC, ST category candidates is Rs 120. Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. /Blind/Visually Impaired of H.P. are exempted from payment of fees.
HPSSC Recruitment 2021 notification: hpsssb.hp.gov.in/Notification