HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 554 posts at hpsssb.hp.gov.in – Check eligibility and application fee

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released a recruitment notification for Junior Office Assistant and various other posts. The application process will begin on December 6, 2021. The last date to apply is January 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of HPSSC on hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 554 posts in the organisation. No offline Application Form will be accepted by the Commission. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II: 10 Posts

Investigator: 3 Posts

Steno-Typist: 66 Posts

Laboratory Technician: 1 Post

Field Investigator: 1 Post

Junior Scale Stenographer: 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts): 78 Posts

Staff Nurse: 85 Posts

Radiographer: 4 Posts

Laboratory Assistant: 16 Posts

Operation Theatre Assistant: 18 Posts

Sanitary Inspector: 6 Posts

Junior Technician (Weaving Master/Instructor): 3 Posts

Junior Office Assistant (IT): 200 Posts

Assistant Mining Inspector: 2 Posts

Junior Draughtsman (Electrical): 3 Posts

Pharmacist (Allopathy): 3 Posts

Statistical Assistant: 6 Posts

Junior Technician (Electrical): 12 Posts

Accountant: 4 Posts

Librarian: 1 Post

Junior Accountant: 2 Posts

Mining Inspector: 4 Posts

Boiler Operator: 3 Posts

Medical Social Worker: 1 Post

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification is available on the official notification at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

General category candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 360, the fee for general IRDP, Physically handicapped candidates, SC, ST category candidates is Rs 120. Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. /Blind/Visually Impaired of H.P. are exempted from payment of fees.

HPSSC Recruitment 2021 notification: hpsssb.hp.gov.in/Notification