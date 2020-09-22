HPSOS Class 10, 12 practical exam date sheet released at hpbose.org; check details

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet of HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical exams 2020 on its official website. Students who will appear for the HPSOS Class 10 and 12 practical examinations can check the date sheet at hpbose.org. The date sheet provides all the necessary details with regards to holding of the HPSOS exam.

HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examination: Dates

According to the date sheet released by the HP Board, the HPSOS class 10 practical exams will be held between September 24-25.

Meanwhile, the HPSOS class 12 practical exams will be conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2020.

The HPSOS practical exams will be conducted in two shifts; 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

It is to be noted that only those candidates who have been declared fail or remained absent in the previous practical examination of the subjects are required to be present in this exam.

Here's the direct link for HPBOSE SOS Practical Exam 2020 Datesheet