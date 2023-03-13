HPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 112 Assistant District Attorney posts at hpsc.gov.in

File photo

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 112 Assistant District Attorney posts in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The last date to apply is March 28. Interested candidates can apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill 112 vacancies of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

Pay scale: FPL-9 (1't Cell-53100, Last Cell 167800)

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online on the website hpsc.gov.inlenus. The online Applications can be submitted up to the Closing Date 28.03.2023 till 11:55 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card well before the commencement of the written test if any.

Application fee:

For male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States, the application fee is Rs 1000. All female applicants in the general category, all candidates in other states' reserved categories, and both male and female candidates in Haryana's SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

HPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification