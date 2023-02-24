Search icon
Haryana HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney posts from March 1 at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC recruitment 2023: The application process to begin on March 1, 2023, and the last date to apply is March 28.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 112 Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. The application process to begin on March 1, 2023, and the last date to apply is March 28. Interested candidates can apply online at hpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 112 posts of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana.

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must have a Bachelor of Law (Professional) degree from a recognised college. Candidates should enrol as advocates with the bar council. Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

HPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: Between 21 to 42 years as on March 28, 2023.

HPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: For Male candidates of General category including the Dependent Son of an Ex-Serviceman of Haryana.
(ii) For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: 1000/-

(i) For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only.
(ii) For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: 2501 
(i) For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A I BC-B I ESM categories of Haryana only.
(ii) Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 2501
For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40Yo disability) of Haryana only: nil

How to apply: Candidates are required to apply online on the website hpsc.gov.inlenus/. Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the above-mentioned website. 

Important date: The online Applications can be submitted up to the Closing Date 28.03.2023 till 11:55 PM.

HPSC recruitment 2023 Notification

