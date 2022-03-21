HPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Assistant Employment Officer posts – Check salary, last date

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is inviting applications for 05 Assistant Employment Officer posts (Vocational Guidance) in Employment Department, Haryana. The last date to apply is April 4, 2022. Interested can apply through the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Assistant Employment Officer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Employment Officer Vacancy (Vocational Guidance)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 9300 – 34800/-

HPSC Assistant Employment Officer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Psychology OR Master’s Degree in Education with Specialisation in Vocational Guidance OR Master Degree in Education with Diploma in Vocational Guidance OR Master Degree in Education with Specialization in Principles and Techniques of Guidance and Hindi up to Matric standard or Higher Education.

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

Male Candidates of general category; Ex-serviceman Haryana; reserved category of other states: 1,000/-

Male; Female Candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM Category of Haryana; EWS Candidates: 250/-

PwBD Candidates of Haryana: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the HPSC Official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Assistant Employment Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: March 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 04, 2022

HPSC Assistant Employment Officer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam/interview.

Notification: hpsc.gov.in