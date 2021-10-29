HPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released for Civil Judge 2021 exam at hpsc.gov.in

Admit cards for the recruitment of a Civil Judge (Junior Division) 2021 have been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam will have to download the admit card from the official website of HPSC.

The recruitment aims to fill in at least 256 positions of Civil Judge in the state and as per the notification, the exam will be held on November 13.

The state has advised students to log in and download their admits cards before time and keep everything ready so that they don't miss out on anything at the last moment.

Here's how you can download the HPSC Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2021:

- Visit the official website - hpsc.gov.in

- Click on the link 'Download admit card'

- Enter your user id/login id details and password and submit

- Then download the admit card and keep it for future reference. Candidates are also advised to take printouts

In case, any candidate has the wrong information printed on the admit card or has needed to make a change can do so by November 8. Beyond this date, changes will not be allowed. Also, applicants who qualify for this exam will be called for the main exam.