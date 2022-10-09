Search icon
HPSC ADO Recruitment exam 2022: Admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's how to check

HPSC ADO admit card 2022 has been released at the official website-- hpsc.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

HPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) examination 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the HPSC ADO admit card 2022 from the official website.

The HPSC Agricultural Development Officer examination will be conducted on October 16. The duration of the examination is two hours from 10 am to 12 noon.

HPSC ADO admit card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on link ‘Click Here To Download The Admit Card For The Posts Of Agriculture Development Officer'
  • Key in your User ID and password and submit
  • The HPSC ADO admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and take the print out for future reference.

Read: UTET Answer Key 2022 released: Website, important dates and other details here

