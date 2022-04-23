HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Apply for 186 posts at hindustanpetroleum.com, know how to apply

File photo

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications for the posts of 186 Technician Vacancy at Visakh Refinery – Visakhapatnam. The last date to apply is May 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Details

Operations Technician: 94 posts

Boiler Technician: 18 posts

Also Read: UPSSSC Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for various posts, salary up to Rs 112000, know how to apply

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): 14 posts

Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 17 posts

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): 09 posts

Lab Analyst: 16 posts

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18 posts

Total: 186 posts

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Operations Technician: The candidate must have a Diploma in Chemical Engineering.

Boiler Technician: The candidate must have a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): The candidate must have a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Maintenance Technician (Electrical): The candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): Candidate must have a Diploma in Instrumentation Engg or Instrumentation and Control Engg or Instrumentation and Electronics Engg or Electronics and Communication Engg or Electronics and Telecommunication Engg.

Lab Analyst: Candidate must have done B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) with 60% Marks in Chemistry or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 1st class (60%).

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: The candidate must have done Science Graduate (40%) with valid HMV licence.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through the Debit / Credit card/UPI/Net Banking

For UR, OBC-NC and EWS candidates: 590/-

For SC, ST and PwBD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 22, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 21, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 21, 2022

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT).

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification: hindustanpetroleum.com