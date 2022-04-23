HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Apply for 186 posts at hindustanpetroleum.com, know how to apply

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is inviting applications for the posts of 186 Technician Vacancy at Visakh Refinery – Visakhapatnam. The last date to apply is May 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hindustanpetroleum.com.
HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Details
Operations Technician: 94 posts
Boiler Technician: 18 posts
Also Read: UPSSSC Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply for various posts, salary up to Rs 112000, know how to apply
Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): 14 posts
Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 17 posts
Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): 09 posts
Lab Analyst: 16 posts
Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18 posts
Total: 186 posts
HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Operations Technician: The candidate must have a Diploma in Chemical Engineering.
Boiler Technician: The candidate must have a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): The candidate must have a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
Maintenance Technician (Electrical): The candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): Candidate must have a Diploma in Instrumentation Engg or Instrumentation and Control Engg or Instrumentation and Electronics Engg or Electronics and Communication Engg or Electronics and Telecommunication Engg.
Lab Analyst: Candidate must have done B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) with 60% Marks in Chemistry or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 1st class (60%).
Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: The candidate must have done Science Graduate (40%) with valid HMV licence.
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through the Debit / Credit card/UPI/Net Banking
For UR, OBC-NC and EWS candidates: 590/-
For SC, ST and PwBD candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.
HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: April 22, 2022
Last date for online application submission: May 21, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 21, 2022
HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test (CBT).
HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 Notification: hindustanpetroleum.com