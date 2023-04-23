Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

HPCET 2023: Application process for Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test to end today at himtu.ac.in

The entrance test is scheduled for May 14. BTech, BPharm and MCA exams will be held in the morning shift and the MBA entrance test will take place in the afternoon session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

HPCET 2023: Application process for Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test to end today at himtu.ac.in
File photo

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur to conclude the online application process today, April 23 for the state-level Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023. Candidates can submit their forms using the link available on himtu.ac.in.

For the purpose of admitting students to the university's technical and professional programmes, including BTech, BPharmacy, MCA, MBA, and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management), HPTU administers the HPCET on behalf of the state government.

On May 14, the admission examination will take place. The morning shift (9.45 AM to 12:00 PM) will be used for the BTech, BPharm, and MCA tests, while the afternoon session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM) will be used for the MBA entrance exam.

The HPCET 2023 application cost is 1,600 for applicants submitting one application (for BE, BTech, MCA, MBA, or MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management)). The cost is 800 for candidates who are SC, ST, or BPL.

Candidates can pay Rs 3,200 to apply for the BE+BTech or MBA+MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) examinations. The price is 1,600 for SC, ST, and BPL applicants who are applying for multiple courses.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.