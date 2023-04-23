HPCET 2023: Application process for Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test to end today at himtu.ac.in

File photo

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur to conclude the online application process today, April 23 for the state-level Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023. Candidates can submit their forms using the link available on himtu.ac.in.

For the purpose of admitting students to the university's technical and professional programmes, including BTech, BPharmacy, MCA, MBA, and MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management), HPTU administers the HPCET on behalf of the state government.

On May 14, the admission examination will take place. The morning shift (9.45 AM to 12:00 PM) will be used for the BTech, BPharm, and MCA tests, while the afternoon session (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM) will be used for the MBA entrance exam.

The HPCET 2023 application cost is 1,600 for applicants submitting one application (for BE, BTech, MCA, MBA, or MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management)). The cost is 800 for candidates who are SC, ST, or BPL.

Candidates can pay Rs 3,200 to apply for the BE+BTech or MBA+MBA (Tourism and Hospitality Management) examinations. The price is 1,600 for SC, ST, and BPL applicants who are applying for multiple courses.