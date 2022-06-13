HPBOSE Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board 10, 12 results 2022 expected soon at hpbose.org

File photo

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) to release the HP Board 10, 12 Result 2022 soon. As per media reports, the HPBOSE Class 10, Class 12 Result 2022 is expected to be released in the month of June. However, no official date has been released yet. Once released, HP Board 10, 12 Result 2022 can be checked on the official website, hpbose.org.

Earlier, HPBOSE Results 2022 were likely to be declared by June 12, 2022. As per latest media reports, HP Board is expected to release the HPBOSE 10, 12 Result 2022 towards the end of this week.

Steps to check HPBose class 12 results:

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10, 12 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

In the month of February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website, hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has invited applications for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET June 2022). The last date to apply is July 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hpbose.org.