HPBOSE Result 2021: HP Board class 10 result not releasing today -Details here

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the result of class 10th. The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021 will be available on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. More than 1 lakh 16 thousand students enrolled in HPBOSE class 10 in the Himachal Pradesh Board schools.

A total of 1,31,902 candidates in Matric, out of which 1,16,973 are regular and 14,929 belong to SOS. HPBOSE Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. Candidates can download the HP Board 10th result by visiting the official website, hpbose.org, click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 link, enter and submit your registration details. Then download HPBOSE 10th result 2021.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website for HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step5: Check and Download HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021