HPBoSE cancels class 10 Board exam, check here for class 12 update

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, the Himachal Pradesh Board has decided to cancel the class 10 exam and postponed the class 12 exam. This decision has been taken in the meeting of the Himachal Pradesh State Government Cabinet held on Wednesday. According to the notification, students of class 10 will be promoted to the next class without an exam.

Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) May 5, 2021

For class 10, students will be given marks on the basis of internal assessment. The final result of the students of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of marks in pre-board examinations and marks of first and second term exams, just like CBSE. Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled from April 13 which were postponed due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

All the students would be promoted to the 11th class by the Board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) May 5, 2021

Suresh Kumar Soni, President of Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, said in a media interaction that due to some reasons, students of some private schools are not able to take either the first term or second term examinations. Separate criteria will be prepared for such students. At the same time, separate criteria will be made for the students of government schools.

It was also decided that the 12th standard examination of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the annual examination of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders. — IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) May 5, 2021

Based on this decision taken by the Department of Education, more than 1 lakh students of class 10 will be relieved and no decision has been taken so far for class 12. A meeting will be held soon to discuss the class 12 exam.