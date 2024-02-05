HPBOSE Exam 2024: HP Board Class 10th, 12th exam datesheet revised again, check new dates

These revised date sheets of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has once again revised the date sheet of the Class 10 and 12 final exams 2024. HPBOSE exams are scheduled to take place in March 2024. The revised timetable of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org.
As per the new schedule, the HP Board Class 10th exams will be held between March 2 and 21, whereas HPBOSE Class 12th board exams 2024 will be held from March 1 to 28. The exams for both classes will take place from 8.45 am to 12 pm.
Exams for regular and state open school (SOS) will start with the English paper and will end with the Public Administration paper.
The exam will begin at 8:45 am and end at noon, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which will be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.
HPBOSE Class 10th exam dates
- March 2 - Mathematics
- March 5 - Social Science
- March 7 - Hindi
- March 9 - Music (Vocal)
- March 11 - Instrumental Music
- March 12 - Computer Science
- March 13 - Home Science
- March 14 - Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber
- March 16 - English
- March 18 - Financial Literacy
- March 19 - Science and Technology
- March 21 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2024
- March 1 - English
- March 2 - Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
- March 4 - Political Science
- March 5 - Financial Literacy(NSE)
- March 6 - Business Studies, Chemistry
- March 7 - Sanskrit
- March 9- Sociology
- March 11 - Accountancy and Physics
- March 12 - History
- March 13 - Psychology
- March 14 - Human Ecology & Family Science(H.Sc)
- March 15 - Biology
- March 16 - Hindi, Urdu
- March 18 - Geography
- March 19 - Philosophy
- March 20 - Mathematics
- March 21 - Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)
- March 22 - Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam)
- March 23 - Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF(All exams)
- March 26 - Economics
- March 27 - French
- March 28 - Public administration
HPBOSE Practical Exam Dates 2024
The practical exams for Class 10, and 12 will be held from February 21 to February 29.