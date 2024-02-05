HPBOSE Exam 2024: HP Board Class 10th, 12th exam datesheet revised again, check new dates

Twitter
Headlines

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

9 healthiest foods on Earth

8 health benefits of cherimoya (custard apple)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

India's highest paid actor quit films despite 9 blockbusters in a row, made Rs 4000 crore at box office, retired when...

Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

HomeEducation

Education

HPBOSE Exam 2024: HP Board Class 10th, 12th exam datesheet revised again, check new dates

These revised date sheets of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:59 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has once again revised the date sheet of the Class 10 and 12 final exams 2024. HPBOSE exams are scheduled to take place in March 2024. The revised timetable of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org.

As per the new schedule, the HP Board Class 10th exams will be held between March 2 and 21, whereas HPBOSE Class 12th board exams 2024 will be held from March 1 to 28. The exams for both classes will take place from 8.45 am to 12 pm. 

Exams for regular and state open school (SOS) will start with the English paper and will end with the Public Administration paper.

The exam will begin at 8:45 am and end at noon, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which will be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

HPBOSE Class 10th exam dates

  • March 2 - Mathematics
  • March 5 - Social Science
  • March 7 - Hindi
  • March 9 - Music (Vocal)
  • March 11 - Instrumental Music
  • March 12 - Computer Science
  • March 13 - Home Science
  • March 14 - Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber
  • March 16 - English
  • March 18 - Financial Literacy
  • March 19 - Science and Technology
  • March 21 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2024

  • March 1 - English
  • March 2 - Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
  • March 4 - Political Science
  • March 5 - Financial Literacy(NSE)
  • March 6 - Business Studies, Chemistry
  • March 7 - Sanskrit
  • March 9- Sociology
  • March 11 - Accountancy and Physics
  • March 12 - History
  • March 13 - Psychology
  • March 14 - Human Ecology & Family Science(H.Sc)
  • March 15 - Biology
  • March 16 - Hindi, Urdu
  • March 18 - Geography
  • March 19 - Philosophy
  • March 20 - Mathematics
  • March 21 - Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)
  • March 22 - Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam)
  • March 23 - Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF(All exams)
  • March 26 - Economics
  • March 27 - French
  • March 28 - Public administration

HPBOSE Practical Exam Dates 2024
The practical exams for Class 10, and 12 will be held from February 21 to February 29. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE