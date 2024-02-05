HPBOSE Exam 2024: HP Board Class 10th, 12th exam datesheet revised again, check new dates

These revised date sheets of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has once again revised the date sheet of the Class 10 and 12 final exams 2024. HPBOSE exams are scheduled to take place in March 2024. The revised timetable of the HP board can be checked on the website hpbose.org.

As per the new schedule, the HP Board Class 10th exams will be held between March 2 and 21, whereas HPBOSE Class 12th board exams 2024 will be held from March 1 to 28. The exams for both classes will take place from 8.45 am to 12 pm.

Exams for regular and state open school (SOS) will start with the English paper and will end with the Public Administration paper.

The exam will begin at 8:45 am and end at noon, except for Class 12 Painting, Graphic, Sculpture, and Applied Arts subjects, which will be held from 8:45 am to 10 am.

HPBOSE Class 10th exam dates

March 2 - Mathematics

March 5 - Social Science

March 7 - Hindi

March 9 - Music (Vocal)

March 11 - Instrumental Music

March 12 - Computer Science

March 13 - Home Science

March 14 - Arts-A(Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and accountancy, Type-writing English or Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, Information Technology Enabled Services, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber

March 16 - English

March 18 - Financial Literacy

March 19 - Science and Technology

March 21 - Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2024

March 1 - English

March 2 - Music ( Hindustani Vocal), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music ( Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

March 4 - Political Science

March 5 - Financial Literacy(NSE)

March 6 - Business Studies, Chemistry

March 7 - Sanskrit

March 9- Sociology

March 11 - Accountancy and Physics

March 12 - History

March 13 - Psychology

March 14 - Human Ecology & Family Science(H.Sc)

March 15 - Biology

March 16 - Hindi, Urdu

March 18 - Geography

March 19 - Philosophy

March 20 - Mathematics

March 21 - Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and applied arts (Commercial arts)

March 22 - Dance ( Kathak/ Bharatnatyam)

March 23 - Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF(All exams)

March 26 - Economics

March 27 - French

March 28 - Public administration

HPBOSE Practical Exam Dates 2024

The practical exams for Class 10, and 12 will be held from February 21 to February 29.