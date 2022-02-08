HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 result DECLARED at hpbose.org – Direct link to check scores HERE

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores on the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org.

Candidates must note that the results are not available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board, and can be checked by visiting the website and clicking on the link on the homepage. Then, the students will have to enter their roll number to access their scores.

The HPBOSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted similarly to the format opted by CISCE and CBSE. The Himachal Pradesh board exams 2022 were conducted in a semester format, and the result of the first term have been released today, February 8.

Students who appeared for the HPBOSE class 12 term 1 board exams can check their scores by clicking on the direct link mentioned below, or by following the steps to check the marks online.

Direct link to check HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 results

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads HPBOSE Board Exams 2022 Term 1 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, class, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE board exam 2022 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh educational board conducted the term 1 board exams for Class 10 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 term 1 board exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021. Once the result is released, the rechecking details will also be updated.