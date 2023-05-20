HPBOSE Class 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: Check HP Board pass percentage, topper list

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the class 12th results today, May 20. Students who were eagerly waiting for the term 2 results can find them on the official websites hpbose.org or results.nic.in. Around 1,94,565 students registered for the HPBOSE board exams 2023, with 90,637 students appearing for the class 10th exams and 1,03,928 students appearing for the class 12th exams. Of the total students who took the Class 12 final exam, 79.74 per cent have passed. This year Vrinda Thakur has topped in Commerce stream. She has scored a massive number of 98.4 per cent marks. Whereas, Ojaswini Upmanyu becomes the science stream topper and scored 98.6 per cent. Tarnija Sharma has topped Arts stream and scored 97.4 per cent marks.

To pass the HP board 12th exam, students needed to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks overall and in each subject. This implies that they have to attain a grade of at least D. Students who score below this threshold will be given an opportunity to take the compartment exams, but those who fail the compartment exams will have to repeat the year.

Failure to achieve this percentage will result in the student not being considered as having cleared the exam. The HPBOSE class 12th exams were held from March 10 to March 31. If students are dissatisfied with their marks, they will have the chance to request rechecking or opt for the supplementary exam, which is typically conducted in June. It's important to note that there will be a fee charged for the supplementary exam.

In the event that the official website experiences heavy traffic and crashes on the day of the results, students can check their HPBOSE 10th and 12th results 2023 offline through SMS. To do this, candidates need to open the inbox and send an SMS in the following format: HP12 Roll_Number (e.g., HP12 206151051) to 5676750.

