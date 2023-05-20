HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 DECLARED at hpbose.org: Direct link to check Himachal Pradesh Board result

File photo

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result 2023 today (May 20). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023 on the official website-- hpbose.org.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for further details. Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 2 exams. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was announced on January 3. The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 10 to March 31 for all streams including -- Humanities, Science, and Commerce. To pass the exam, candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.

HPBOSE Term 2 Result 2023: How to check