HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Result 2023 today: Know result timing, how to check, more here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result 2023 today (May 20). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023 from the official website-- hpbose.org.
The HP Class 12 Board Result 2023 is likely to be released at 11 am today. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for further details. Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 2 exam. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was declared on January 3.
Read: GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
HPBOSE Term 2 Result 2023: How to check
The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 10 to March 31 for all streams including -- Humanities, Science, and Commerce. To pass the exam, candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.