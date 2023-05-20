HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Result 2023 today: Know result timing, how to check, more here

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2032| Photo: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result 2023 today (May 20). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023 from the official website-- hpbose.org.

The HP Class 12 Board Result 2023 is likely to be released at 11 am today. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for further details. Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 2 exam. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was declared on January 3.

HPBOSE Term 2 Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 10 to March 31 for all streams including -- Humanities, Science, and Commerce. To pass the exam, candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.