HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Board Result 2023 today: Know result timing, how to check, more here

HOBOSE Class 12 term 2 result 2023 will be declared today. Candidates can check all important details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2032| Photo: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result 2023 today (May 20). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023 from the official website-- hpbose.org.

The HP Class 12 Board Result 2023 is likely to be released at 11 am today. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for further details.  Over 1 lakh candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 2 exam. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was declared on January 3. 

HPBOSE Term 2 Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website at hpbose.org
  • On the homepage, click on the results tab
  • Next, click on the result link
  • Key in your login details
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 2 exams were conducted between March 10 to March 31 for all streams including -- Humanities, Science, and Commerce. To pass the exam, candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. 

