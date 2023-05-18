HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2023: When to expect Himachal Pradesh board result? Direct link, how to check here

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board Result 2023 is likely to be out tomorrow (May 19). The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 Board Result 2023 for all three streams. Although the board has not made any confirmations regarding the result, as per reports, it is likely to be out tomorrow on the official website.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 board exam 2023 will be able to check the result at -- hpbose.org. As many as 1.3 lakh students took the HP board Class 12 Exam 2023 for all three streams (humanities, commerce, science) between March 10 to March 31.

Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the HP Class 12 Board Result 2023.

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2023: How to check