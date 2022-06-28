HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 tomorrow at 11 am: Direct link here

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022

The HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow (June 29) by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their HP Board Class 10 result 2022 at the official website-- hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 was set to be declared today (June 28) which was delayed.

HP Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website hpbose.org

On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select the ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

New page will appear on the screen

Submit your credentials and login

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

The HPBOSE conducted the HP 10th board exams between March 26 and April 13. This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 exam result was announced on February 10, and term 2 results will be announced tomorrow. The final result will be the combination of both terms.

Candidates are advised to check all details at the HPBOSE Class 10 result including names, subjects, school name, and roll number, etc.

