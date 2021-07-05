HPBOSE Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh class 10 result to be declared today, how to check online

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare Class 10th result today (July 5). The HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021 will be available on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. Himachal Pradesh class 10 result 2021 will be announced at 11 am. More than 1 lakh 16 thousand students enrolled in HPBOSE class 10 in the Himachal Pradesh Board schools.

As per the media reports, the HP government has already promoted the students to the next class. A total of 1,31,902 candidates in Matric, out of which 1,16,973 are regular and 14,929 belong to SOS. Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni said that the result of class 10 will be declared on Monday (July 5).

HPBOSE Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. The Board will start a press conference at 11 am today to announce the HPBOSE Matric result 2021. Candidates can download the HP Board 10th result by visiting the official website, hpbose.org, click on the HPBOSE 10th result 2021 link, enter and submit your registration details. Then download HPBOSE 10th result 2021.

How to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website for HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step5: Check and Download HPBOSE Class 10 result 2021