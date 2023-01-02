Search icon
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 term 1 result OUT: How and where to check?

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 term 1 result has been declared at hpbose.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 08:43 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, 12 term 1 exam result 2023 has been declared today (January 2, 2023). Candidates who appeared for the HP Class 10, 12 term 1 exam 2023 can now check their results from the official website-- hpbose.org. Candidates will have to log in to the portal using their credentials including admit card number and date of birth to check the result. 

As many as one lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE Board Exam 2023 term 1. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were held between September 15 and October 6, 2022.

HP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website -- hpbose.org
  • Click on the designated result link
  • Enter roll number, school code
  • Submit and download the HPBOSE result  
  • take a printout for future reference.
