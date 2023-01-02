HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 term 1 result OUT: How and where to check?

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 2022 result OUT | Photo: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, 12 term 1 exam result 2023 has been declared today (January 2, 2023). Candidates who appeared for the HP Class 10, 12 term 1 exam 2023 can now check their results from the official website-- hpbose.org. Candidates will have to log in to the portal using their credentials including admit card number and date of birth to check the result.

As many as one lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE Board Exam 2023 term 1. The HPBOSE board conducted the Class 10 exams term 1 from September 15 to October 1, 2022, while the HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were held between September 15 and October 6, 2022.

HP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check