HPBOSE Class 10 2022 Term 1 Result expected TODAY: Check step-by-step guide to download results

The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 2022 Term 1 Result is expected to be released today (February 9, 2022).

Eligible candidates will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 10 2022 Term 1 Result on the official website - hpbose.org. Notably, the HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2022 were declared yesterday, February 8, 2022, after a press conference was conducted by officials.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check and download HPBOSE Class 10 2022 Term 1 Result

Step 1: Open the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education - hpbose.org

Step 2: Under students' corner, click on 'Result' (On the homepage)

Step 3: Click on '10th Regular 1st Term Theory Examinations, November 2021' (direct link to be activated later)

Step 4: Once you open the link, enter your Roll number, and other relevant information.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE Class 10 2022 Term 1 Result along with the scores will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Similar to what CBSE, CISCE did, HPBOSE also decided to hold the Class 10, 12 board examinations in two terms. The Term 1 exam took place in December and now the Term 2 exam will be conducted in March-April.

Final results would be released only after the Term 2 examination. HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams were from November 20 to December 3, 2021, and the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 exams were from November 18 to December 9, 2021.