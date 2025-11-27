HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th time table RELEASED at hpbose.org, direct link here

Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states
EDUCATION
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state can check the timetables through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the datesheet of HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026. Candidates can now download HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 board exam datesheet on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
The Class 10 board examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 3 and will end on March 28, 2026. The exam will begin with the English paper and will conclude with the Social Science paper. Class 10 board examination will be held in single shift- from 9.45 am to 1 pm.
The practical examination for regular and state-open school candidates will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2026. These practical examinations (except for NSQF) will be conducted internally in the respective government and affiliated schools.
1. Visit hpbose.org
2. On the home page, click on HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2026 link
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
HPBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2026
HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026