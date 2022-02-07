HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result to be out TODAY at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is all set to declare the HPBOSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 term 1 results on its official website today. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result on the HPBOSE website, hpbose.org.

Students who appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exams must note that the results are expected to be uploaded on the official website soon. According to local media reports, the HPBOSE results will be released today, February 7.

It must be noted that no official time has been announced for the release of the result, so students are advised to keep a regular check on the website hpbose.org. Though the time is not confirmed, it is expected that the HPBOSE board exam 2022 result will be out by 2 pm.

The HPBOSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted similarly to the format opted by CISCE and CBSE. The Himachal Pradesh board exams 2022 were conducted in a semester format, and the result of the first term is due today.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads HPBOSE Board Exams 2022 Term 1 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, class, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE board exam 2022 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh educational board conducted the term 1 board exams for Class 10 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 term 1 board exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021. Once the result is released, the rechecking details will also be updated.