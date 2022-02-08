HPBOSE Board Term 1 Result 2022 Live: HP Board class 10, 12 results likely to be released TODAY at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 are expected to be likely to be released soon. Students can check their class 10th and 12th exams results at HPBOSE's official website - hpbose.org.

It must be noted that no official time has been announced for the release of the result, so students are advised to keep a regular check on the website hpbose.org. Though the time is not confirmed, it is expected that the HPBOSE board exam 2022 result will be out by 2 pm.

The HPBOSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted similarly to the format opted by CISCE and CBSE. The Himachal Pradesh board exams 2022 were conducted in a semester format, and the result of the first term is due today.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads HPBOSE Board Exams 2022 Term 1 result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, class, and other credentials on the page.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE board exam 2022 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The Himachal Pradesh educational board conducted the term 1 board exams for Class 10 from November 20 to December 3, 2021 and Class 12 term 1 board exams from November 18 to December 9, 2021. Once the result is released, the rechecking details will also be updated.