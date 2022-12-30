HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 to be declared soon at hpbose.org, know how to check scorecard

File photo

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce results of HP Board Class 10 term 1 exam for 2022-23 academic session. The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. Students can check and download the HP board 12th mark sheet by using their roll number.

The Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 term 1 examination was conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022. The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 term 1 datesheet card will include Student's name, roll number, subjects, marks obtained, total marks and qualifying status. The board will conduct the Class 12 term 2 exams likely in March/April 2023.

HPBOSE 12th Results 2023: Websites To Check Term 1 Result

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 Result 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the HPBOSE Result tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Click on HP Board result for Class 10 term 1 Result link

Step 5: A new login page would open

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on Submit

Step 7: Check the result and then download it

Step 8: Take a printout of the same for future use.

After downloading the result, candidates are instructed to check the result and their names, roll numbers, sectional marks and total marks, and other details.