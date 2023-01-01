Search icon
HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here

HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 is going to be declared soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 soon | Photo: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the HP Board Class 12 term 1 exam 2022 result anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results, once released, from the official website-- hpbose.org. 

The Himachal Board conducted the HPBOSE class 12 term 1 examinations between September 15 to October 6. Candidates will be able to check their results using their roll number.

HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of the HPBOSE at hpbose.org and results.gov.in
  • On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1”
  • Enter the login credentials such as your roll number 
  • Now click on submit option
  • The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the HPBOSE 12th term 1 Marksheet. Take a printout of the same for further reference.
