HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 Result 2022 soon: See steps to check here

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 soon | Photo: PTI

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the HP Board Class 12 term 1 exam 2022 result anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results, once released, from the official website-- hpbose.org.

The Himachal Board conducted the HPBOSE class 12 term 1 examinations between September 15 to October 6. Candidates will be able to check their results using their roll number.

HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022: How to check