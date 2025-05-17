HPBOSE 12th Results 2025: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can check Himachal Pradesh Class 12th results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Results 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the HP Board 12th exams 2025 today. Mehak of St. DR Public SR SEC School, Gagret has topped the exam with 97.2%. This year, a total of 86373 candidates have appeared for the examination, out of which 71591 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage is 83.16%. HP Board Result 2025 for class 10th, 12th can be checked online at the official website- hpbose.org. Students can also check their HP Board 12th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker.

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th examination began on March 4 and ended on March 29, 2025. The examination was held in a single shift on all days, from 8.45 am to 12 noon

How To Check HPBOSE 12th Results 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the Himachal Pradesh 12th Board Result 2025

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen, download it

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

How To Check Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12th Results On DigiLocker?