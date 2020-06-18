HPBOSE 12th board exam 2020: Results declared, check @ hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The class 12 results have been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE). Concerned candidates can check the results at hpbose.org.

“The result of class 12 exam will be announced today at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the official release stated.

The Board has decided not to conduct the pending geography examination which was scheduled to be held on March 23 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It has decided that it will award grades for the Geography paper in proportion to the highest marks received on the previous four exams.

86,633 students in total attended the examination.

A candidate needs to secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination.

Shruti Kashyap of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr topped Arts stream with 98.2%, Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur topped the Science stream with 99.4%, and Megha Gupta of Government Girls Senior Secondary School topped Commerce with 97.6%.

Here are the steps to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-hpbose.org.

Step 2. Check for the link-'PBOSE 12th Result 2020' and click on it.

Step 3. A new window will open, enter the necessary details like name, roll number etc.

Step 4. Click on the submit button.

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Take a print out of the result for future reference.

Around 1.04 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th exam this year out of which 70,571 students passed the exam.