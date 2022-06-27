HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th result expected THIS week at hpbose.org

File photo

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 soon. As per reports, HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 is likely to be declared by end of June (by June 30). However, HPBOSE class 10th result date, time are not released yet. Once released, HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 can be checked on the official website, hpbose.org.

Nearly 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams. HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were conducted from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

HPBOSE class 10 results: Steps to check

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

HPBOSE has announced the Class 12th Result 2022 on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Girls outperformed boys in the Arts stream. All the top 10 positions for the Arts stream bagged by girls.

In the month of February, HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam result was declared on its official website, hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has invited applications for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET June 2022). The last date to apply is July 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hpbose.org.