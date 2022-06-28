HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th result NOT releasing TODAY at hpbose.org

File photo

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 soon. As per reports, HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 to be declared in few days. However, result date, time are yet to be released by the officials. Once released, HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 can be checked on the official website, hpbose.org.

Nearly 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams. HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were conducted from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

HPBOSE class 10 results: Steps to check

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.