HP TET June 2022 Notification: HPBOSE begins application process for HP Teacher Eligibility Test at hpbose.org

File photo

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is inviting applications for HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET June 2022). The last date to apply is July 01, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, hpbose.org.

HP TET June 2022 Notification Details

Junior Basic Training (JBT-TET): July 24, 2022

Shastri TET: July 24, 2022

TGT (Non-Medical) TET: July 31, 2022

Language Teacher TET: July 31, 2022

TGT (Arts) TET: August 07, 2022

TGT (Medical) TET: August 07, 2022

Punjabi Language TET: August 13, 2022

Urdu Language TET: August 13, 2022

Eligibility Criteria:

JBT TET: Candidate must have a 10+2, Sr Secondary, D.El.Ed, B.El.Ed, Any Degree.

Shastri TET: Candidate must have a Shastri from an institution/ University recognised by HP Govt.

TGT (Non-Medical) TET: Candidate must have a B.Sc (NM), B.Ed, B.El.Ed, B.Sc (NM).Ed

Language Teacher TET: Candidate must have a D.El.Ed, B.A, B.Ed, M.A

TGT (Arts) TET: Candidate must have a Sr Secondary, B.A, B.Com, B.Ed, B.El.Ed

TGT (Medical) TET: Candidate must have a Sr Secondary, B.Sc (Medical), B.Ed, B.El.Ed, B.Sc (Medical).Ed

Punjabi Language TET: Candidate must have a B.A (Punjabi), D.El.Ed, B.Ed, M.A (Punjabi)

Urdu Language TET: Candidate must have a B.A (Urdu), D.El.Ed, B.Ed, M.A (Urdu)

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card

For General & their Sub categories: 800/-

For OBC/ ST/ SC/ PHH: 500/-

How to Apply: Interested candidate may apply online through the HPBOSE Official website hpbose.org.

Starting date for online application submission: June 10, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 01, 2022

Last date to apply online with late fee Rs 300: July 02, 2022

Date of corrections of online form: July 05 to 07, 2022

HP TET June 2022 Exam Date: July 24 & 31 and August 07 & 13 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.