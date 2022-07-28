Search icon
HP TET Exam 2022: Admit card for TGT, LT exams released at hpbose.org, get direct link here

HP TET 2022 admit cards have been released for the TGT (Non-Medical) TET and Language Teacher TET exams due on July 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

HP TET 2022: HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 admit card has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) exams to be conducted on July 31, 2022. The HPTET admit card are released for TGT (non-medical) TET and Language teacher TET. Candidates can download the admit cards through the official website hpbose.org.

The HPTET exams are scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022, for TGT (non-medical) TET and Language teacher TET. The HP TET 2022 exam will be held on July 24, 31, August 7, and 13. The exams will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

The admit cards for all the exams will be published 4 days before the date of examination reads the official notification.

TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and August 13, 2022, For these, the admit card for these exams will be published on August 3 and August 9, 2022, respectively.

HPBoSE has already conducted J.B.T TET and Shastri TET exams on July 24, 2022.

HP TET admit card 2022: Steps to download 

Go to the official website hpbose.org
Click on TET June 2022 
Enter your credentials -- Application No., Date of Birth and submit
The HPTET admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.

