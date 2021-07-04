HP TET 2021: HPBOSE to release admit card by THIS date -Details here

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release HP TET 2021 Admit Card soon. HPBOSE admit card will be released on the official website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE has not specified any exact date pf release of the HP TET admit card 2021. The HP TET 2021 will be conducted from July 9 to July 12. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 4 which later got postponed. The HPTET admit cards are likely to release four days before the exam.

HBOSE has concluded the online application process for HP TET 2021 in June. The correction window was open from June 22 to June 24, 2021.

HPTET 2021 Exam schedule:

JBT TET (D.El.Ed): July 9, 2021

Shastri TET: July 9, 2021

TGT (Non-Medical) TET: July 10, 2021

Language Teacher (TET): July 10, 2021

TGT (Arts) TET: July 11, 2021

TGT (Medical) TET: July 11, 2021

Punjabi TET: July 12, 2021

Urdu TET: July 12, 2021

HP TET result 2021: August 2021

Recently, the Union Education Ministry has extended the validity period of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification certificate from seven years to lifetime with retrospectively effect from 2011. Teachers Eligibility Test is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools. The guidelines dated February 11, 2011, of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) laid down that TET would be conducted by the State Governments and the validity of the TET certificate was 7 years from the date of passing TET.