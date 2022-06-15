Search icon
HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 Admit Card out: Direct link, how to check and more

HP D.El.Ed CET admit card 2022 released at the official website -- hpbose.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test, HP D.El.Ed CET today, June 15, 2022. Candidates can now download the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 admit card from the official website, hpbose.org. HPBOSE will conduct the HP D.El.Ed CET exam 2022 on June 19, 2022.

HP D.El.Ed CET admit card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website hpbose.org
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022”
  • Enter the login credentials
  • Your HP D.El.Ed CET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre. HPBOSE will conduct the D.El.Ed CET exam 2022 in 71 test centers across the state and candidates can check their designated location on the admit card.

