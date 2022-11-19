HP BOSE class 8th date sheet: HP Board revises class 8th exam schedule for winter session at hpbose.org

File photo

The winter session exam schedule for class 8 has been revised by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The revised exam schedule is available on the official website at hpbose.org. The HP BOSE class 8th exam is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 9, 2022. The exam will be conducted for three hours from 10 am to 12 noon.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The Class 8 exam will begin with Himachal Lok Sanskrit Yog and end with Hindi subject.

HP BOSE class 8th date sheet

Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yoga: December 1, 2022

Sanskrit: December 2, 2022

English: December 3, 2022

Maths: December 5, 2022

Social Science: December 6, 2022

Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu: December 7, 2022

Science: December 8, 2022

Hindi: December 9, 2022

The exams for class 3 and 5 will begin from November 28, 2022 and end on December 8, 2022. The date sheet for Class 8 is available on the official website.