HP BOSE class 8th date sheet: HP Board revises class 8th exam schedule for winter session at hpbose.org

The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at hpbose.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

File photo
The winter session exam schedule for class 8 has been revised by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The revised exam schedule is available on the official website at hpbose.org. The HP BOSE class 8th exam is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 9, 2022. The exam will be conducted for three hours from 10 am to 12 noon.
 
Candidates will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The Class 8 exam will begin with Himachal Lok Sanskrit Yog and end with Hindi subject.
 
HP BOSE class 8th date sheet
 
Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yoga: December 1, 2022
Sanskrit: December 2, 2022
English: December 3, 2022
Maths: December 5, 2022
Social Science: December 6, 2022
Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu: December 7, 2022
Science: December 8, 2022
Hindi: December 9, 2022
 
The exams for class 3 and 5 will begin from November 28, 2022 and end on December 8, 2022. The date sheet for Class 8 is available on the official website.
